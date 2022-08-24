KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The United States women’s national team will host the Nigeria women’s national team on Sept. 3 at Children’s Mercy Park and Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace will make her return to the Stars & Stripes roster.

Mace, who was named to the NWSL Team of the Month in July, has helped the Current to an 11-game unbeaten run by contributing 2 goals and 2 assists.

One of those goals was included on SportsCenter Top 10 Plays.

The versatile defender is replacing Kelley O’Hara on the 23-player roster who was ruled out due to a hip injury.

The call up is Mace’s first since the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship when she played all 90 minutes against Panama.

You can watch Mace and the USWNT take on the Super Falcons at Children’s Mercy Park or on FOX at 12:30 p.m.

The United States will host Nigeria again days later on Sept. 6 from Washington, D.C.

United States women’s national team roster

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current) ; Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

; Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC) Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC); Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)