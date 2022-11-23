KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Comets named Kansas City Current defender Jenna Winebrenner to the coaching staff making her the first female coach in Major Arena Soccer League history.

Winebrenner, a Kansas City native, was drafted by the Current in the fourth round of the 2021 NWSL Draft.

She played in 11 games and made six starts in the Current’s push to a 2022 NWSL Championship appearance.

“We are so fortunate to add Jenna to our coaching staff. Her understanding of the indoor game has already been a welcome addition to the players daily preparation,” Leo Gibson, Comets head coach, said.

Winebrenner graduated from Park Hill High School and went on to play at Notre Dame and TCU at the college level.

“Being from Kansas City, I’ve grown up watching the Comets and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the organization. Excited to get started with the team!” Winebrenner said.

The Comets kick off the regular season on Nov. 25 on the road against the St. Louis Ambush.

