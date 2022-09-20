KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current defender Maddie Nolf is headed to the Scottish Premier League and will join Rangers WFC immediately.

Nolf, who was drafted out of Penn State in the third round of the 2019 NWSL draft, will join Rangers as they prepare for Women’s Champions League qualifying and the Scottish Women’s Premier League season.

In her NWSL career, Nolf made 15 appearances and eight starts.

The Current have two regular season matches remaining and are one win away from securing a berth in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Kansas City hosts defending NWSL champion the Washington Spirit on Sunday, Sept. 25 for their final home match of the regular season.