HOUSTON, Texas — A historic night for the Kansas City Current had a few spoils in it because of alleged fan harassment in Houston.

After the Current’s 2-1 win over the Houston Dash to advance to the NWSL semifinals, defender Alex Loera wrote on Twitter about how Houston’s fans were allegedly harmful to the team.

Loera said a fan flipped off Current midfielder Lo LaBonta as she was laying on the pitch in pain from an injury. The rookie also wrote that a fan threw food on a Current player as she was preparing to take a corner kick and that she heard several “22 you suck” comments from fans.

Loera ended her tweets by saying fans were hostile to players and referees and that “crappy” fans should not come to the game.

The Houston Dash sent FOX4 this statement:

We are disappointed to learn of that kind of behavior taking place yesterday. While we encourage our fans to be vocal in their support of the Dash, foul or abusive language has no place in our game. Throwing objects onto the pitch is strictly prohibited, and we actively work to identify and discipline individuals who violate that policy. -Houston Dash PR

The Current did not release a statement but said the club is looking into the alleged behavior.

Kansas City will now head to Seattle where they will face OL Reign in the semifinals Sunday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.