Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas City Current defender Taylor Leach is calling it a career and retiring from the sport.

The 30-year-old defender was one of six players entering the 2023 season that were part of the original Current roster in the team’s inaugural season.

“After much time and reflection, I have decided to retire from the game that has changed my life forever,” Leach said. “It’s never easy to come to a decision like this but I’m ready and excited to start the next chapter of my life.”

Leach scored two goals with the Current, both against the Houston Dash in crucial moments, one of which is the fastest goal scored in club history.

“To my teammates, current and former, thank you for making my journey a very enjoyable one. To the fans, thank you for always showing up,” Leach said. “The atmosphere you created was unforgettable! To the coaches, club, and staff, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for and represent this club and city.”

The Ohio native played collegiately at the University of South Carolina where she was named to the All-SEC First Team twice. Following her time with the Gamecocks, she played professionally in Sweden before returning to the NWSL in 2020.

“Taylor’s leadership and experience have been extremely important to the growth of this club,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said. “We thank her for all that she has done for the Current and the Kansas City community. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

