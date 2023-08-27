HOUSTON, Texas — Time is dwindling for the KC Current to secure a playoff spot.

The Current came out of a battle with the Houston Dash with a point as they drew 1-1, the first draw of their matchup history.

Lo LaBonta opened the scoring with a blazing right-footed shot from outside the box coming off of a corner kick in the 51st minute.

Houston’s Michelle Alozie came back with her own right-footed shot just inside the box to tie the match in the 67th minute.

KC held Houston to one shot on goal out of their 15 shots, while seven of the Current’s 15 shots were on goal.

While a draw is better than a loss, wins this time of the year are crucial, and the Current can’t help but feel frustration.

“We should have scored, especially [since] we had opportunities in the first half, maybe four of them really high quality. But as I said before, their goalkeeper (U.S. Women’s National Team member Jane Campbell) [was] amazing today,” interim head coach Caroline Sjöblom said.

“And then so is their frustration given the potential to have walked away with three points. Yeah, we’re still in the [hunt] for the playoffs, and three points would have been easier in the league table. But it’s also used to send a message that the home game against Angel City will be really important for us.”

Players on the current expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” LaBonta said. “I mean, people usually want to come away with the point on the road. But that was definitely frustrating because I think we could have got three.”

The Current are 6-1-10, four spots and five points away from a playoff position. KC hosts Angel City on Friday at 7 p.m. before the Challenge Cup semifinal on the Wednesday after.