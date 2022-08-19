KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It was a legendary August night for the Kansas City Current.

In front of a KC NWSL record 10,395 attendants, the Current continued their unbeaten streak by tying with Angel City FC at 1.

Their unbeaten streak is now at 11 games.

In the 77th minute, Angel City’s Angel Riley connected with Cari Roccaro who headed in for the first goal of the game.

Five minutes later, Lo LaBonta got the equalizer on a penalty kick. LaBonta’s celebration was a crowd favorite as well.

Angel City was also highlighted by several saves made by goalkeeper DiDi Haračić.

With six more matches left in the regular season, the Current are fourth in the NWSL at 7-4-5 and will host the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, August 28.