KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current will exit the month of May without a win.

The Current lost their fifth straight match (fourth straight regular season match) in a 2-0 loss to Houston Dash on Friday night.

Diana Ordóñez scored the Dash’s first goal by battling Current defender Croix Soto for the ball in the box and getting a shot off in the 42nd minute.

In the 54th minute, a header from Ally Prisock off of a corner kick gave the Dash their 2-0 lead.

The Current will have their third straight home match when they host North Carolina Courage on Saturday at 7:30.