KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have lost their second match in a row to start 2023.

In front of a record attendance of 11,301 people, the Current lost to Portland Thorns FC 3-1.

In the third minute, Crystal Dunn scored a goal with a kick that sent the ball over goalkeeper AD Franch’s head from the right corner.

After a foul from Current defender Gabby Robinson, Sophia Smith scored Portland’s second goal of the game with a penalty kick in the 18th minute.

In the second half, a free kick from Alex Loera allowed Cece Kizer to head the ball in for the Current’s first goal of the season.

Smith scored her second goal by slipping a ball by Franch in the 83rd minute. Four minutes later, Smith scored her third goal of the game by turning around Robinson and hitting the lower right corner.

Portland’s stifling defense held the Current to one shot in the first half before the Current got more looks on offense in the second half.

The Thorns held possession for 55% of the match while outshooting the Current 16-10.

Kansas City is 0-2-0 and has a week off before heading to Chicago to face the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, April 15th.