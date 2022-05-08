KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After sweeping the Houston Dash in the Challenge Cup, the Kansas City Current couldn’t find a way to defeat them in their regular season home opener.

The Dash won 2-0.

A penalty kick in the 40th minute for the Dash’s Rachel Daly sparked the only scoring in the Current’s second regular season match of the year.

Bri Visalli scored a goal in extra time in the second half.

The Current held possession of the ball for almost 60% of the match and were in enemy territory quite a bit. They outshot the Dash 15-8 and but only had five of those shots on goal while Houston had three of their shots on goal.

The Dash’s stout defense was led by goalie Jane Campbell’s five saves.

The Current were also plagued by fouls with Desiree Scott and Alexis Loera receiving yellow cards.

KC now begins a three-match road trip where they will face the Orlando Pride next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

