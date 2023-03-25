CARY, N.C. — The Kansas City Current have started its 2023 season on the losing end.

The Current lost its season opener 1-0 to the North Carolina Courage.

Courage forward Mille Gejl scored a goal from distance in the 23rd minute to give the Courage the lone goal of the match.

NC dominated possession, holding the ball 58.6% of the time and getting more shots on goal than KC at a 5-3 margin. The Current received plenty of chances with 11 shots, 10 corners and 19 crosses.

Kansas City played without most of their top players (nine total) including U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Morgan Gautrat, defensive leader Desi Scott and all-world scorer Debinha.

“Overall, it’s more about the strengths of the people that we had available, and we believed in them and you know. Obviously, we’re on the wrong side of a 1-0 game,” head coach Matt Potter said after the game.

But on the upside, the Current held superstar striker Kerolin to no goals or assists.

“They obviously had a few dangerous transition moments. And I think if we tighten up our countermeasures, I think we’ll be able to handle it a little bit better, and then just people wanting to get on the ball more. I felt like as a defender with the ball, that I didn’t have too many options to play forward, so it’ll be good to see some film on this game and work from there,” defender Hailie Mace said.

The Current also started three rookies: their top picks, forwards Alexa Spaanstra and Michelle Cooper and defender Gabby Robinson.

“The beauty of all three is their talent in moments you could see, but you also could see the growth that they need to still go in terms of getting used to the pace of the game,” Potter said.

“I think that the fact that we started those three plus Mimmi Larsson speaks to, again, we, we trust the players that we have available. They show moments where they could create and they show moments where we felt that we could basically go on to get back into the game, but in terms of the three rookies, yeah, I think. You know, they’ve now got that out of the way, and now they can go express themselves even more.”

“We actually chatted after the game and we all felt pretty good about the adjustments because the team that we’re surrounded with daily in practice definitely pushes us to those limits and it made it a lot easier adjusting those games,” Cooper said after the game.

Next up for the Current is their potential last home opener at Children’s Mercy Park as they host the Portland Thorns in an NWSL Championship rematch next Saturday.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the Kansas City fans,” Mace said. “I feel like even today like we didn’t have that much energy and I feel like playing in front of our home crowd, they give us the energy. So I’m super excited for that and I hope that we get a lot of fans of the game.”