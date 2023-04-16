BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — The Kansas City Current are still searching for their first win in 2023.

The Chicago Stars gave the Current a warm welcome to Illinois issuing them a 4-2 loss with all four goals coming in consecutive order. Chicago scored their four between the fourth and 67th minutes.

Debinha scored her first goal in a Current uniform in the 74th minute with an assist coming from midfielder Mimmi Larsson who scored a goal of her own in stoppage time.

This marks the Current’s third straight loss of the season but they are getting players back from injury like midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo who made her Kansas City debut against her old team.

Chicago is unbeaten in six regular-season meetings with the Current (five wins, one draw); Kansas City is unbeaten in three Challenge Cup matches against the Red Stars.

The Current have a tough slate of three games in seven days as they go to face the Houston Dash on Wednesday to open group play of the Challenge Cup and come home to face the Orlando Pride on Friday, April 23.