LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas City Current just cannot get a win over Racing Louisville FC.

The Current lost their third match of the year to Louisville 2-1.

In May, KC lost to Louisville in back-to-back games in the NWSL Challenge Cup and regular season play.

Michelle Cooper recorded her third goal in four games after a Jaelin Howell handball gave the Current a penalty kick in the seventh minute.

Louisville’s Elli Pikkujämsä evened things up in the 20th minute with a right footer past AD Franch for a goal.

Louisville started the second half with a Paige Monaghan goal in the 46th minute.

This is the second match in a row that the Current have given up 25+ shots. They gave up 26 in a win to Portland and in this match.

KC also only recorded five shots and six shots in those matches.

The Current also lost Cece Kizer in the first half to a right ankle injury. She was carried off the pitch without putting any weight on her ankle.

On the upside, goalkeeper AD Franch made her first start since May 17th and recorded her 400th career save in the first half. She ended the night with seven saves.

The Current are now 10th in the NWSL standings.

Thanks to the Women’s World Cup, the NWSL has paused regular season play and the Current have a week off before Challenge Cup play resumes.

They host the Houston Dash on Saturday, July 22 at 7.