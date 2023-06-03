KC Current midfielder Kristen Hamilton celebrates with teammate Lo LaBonta after scoring a goal against the North Carolina Courage on June 3, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are back to their winning ways.

A 1-0 win for the Current over the North Carolina Courage snapped a five-game losing streak, including no wins in the month of May.

Kristen Hamilton scored her first goal of the season in the eighth minute thanks to a Debinha assist.

The Current created many chances against the Courage while limiting North Carolina to one shot on target all night.

It was a physical match that saw 21 total fouls (almost even split with 11 going to KC) and four yellow cards handed out, with three going to three players on the Courage.

The Current are now 3-7 and will hit the road next week to play OL Reign on Saturday at 9 p.m.