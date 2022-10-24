KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In their second season as a club, the Kansas City Current punched their ticket to the NWSL Championship after a shutout victory over the top-seeded OL Reign.

The Current are now days away from traveling to Washington, D.C. and taking the pitch at Audi Field against the No. 2-seed Portland Thorns.

For Kansas City, a win would be the ultimate redemption story. After finishing at the bottom of the table in their inaugural season in 2021, the club now has a chance to finish year two with a title.

The Current have done it in different ways. All four goals this postseason were scored by four different players (Lo’eau LaBonta, Kate Del Fava, Alex Loera, Kristen Hamilton).

Kansas City lost almost every statistical battle in matchups against the Houston Dash and OL Reign, but capitalized on opportunities to find the back of the net.

Defensively, KC remained stout and didn’t allow opposing playmakers to create chances by clearing the ball 37 times.

Still, the Reign were able to find their shots, but AD Franch was there to continue her case for the NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Franch tallied 7 saves against the Reign bringing her career playoff total to 33, the most in NWSL history. The shutout also ties her for most playoff clean-sheets in league history with 3.

For the Thorns, Kansas City stands in their way of a third championship.

The Thorns waited until the dying embers of their semifinal match against the San Diego Wave to punch their ticket to the nation’s capital.

Crystal Dunn, one of several USWNT players on the roster, found the back of the net in the 93rd minute after the Wave failed to clear a corner from the box.

The Thorns are led by UWSNT forward Sophia Smith who scored 14 goals in the regular season which was second most to Wave forward Alex Morgan.

Smith led the league in shots (80) and shots on goal (52)

Portland allowed the third-least amount of goals this season, helping them earn a league-best goal differential of +25.

Kansas City will be faced with another roster full of firepower, just like the Reign and Dash.

With the stakes as high as ever for the young club, they will lean on their stars and talented roster to continue their Cinderella run.

The Current and Thorns kick off on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m.