KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current fell 2-1 to the North Carolina Courage in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinals, the club’s first playoff game in franchise history.

Just 19 minutes into the game, the Current trailed after the Courage were awarded a penalty kick after a handball in the box.

Debinha buried the spot kick for the visitors to go up early.

In the 36th minute, Courage forward Diana Ordoñez found the back of the net to give the road team a 2-0 lead in the first half.

In the second half, the Current pulled one back when forward Kristen Hamilton scored her fifth goal of the tournament off a headed pass from Addie McCain.

North Carolina advances to the championship game putting an end to the Current’s Cinderella run.

Kansas City’s regular season home opener will kick off on Sunday, May 8 at 4 p.m. when they host the Houston Dash at Children’s Mercy Park.