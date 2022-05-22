LOS ANGELES — An own goal by Taylor Leach forced by Angel City FC’s Christen Press was the only goal of the game and gave the Kansas City Current their third loss of the season.

The deciding goal came in the 70th minute.

The Current were without head coach Matt Potter and four unnamed players. While the players were unnamed, Lo LaBonta, Hailie Mace, Chardonnay Curran and Chloe Logarzo were not in the lineup.

KC was stifled on offense with only nine shots, one of them on goal and only having possession 44% of the game.

Angel City has picked up their third win of the regular season while the Current are still searching for their first.

Their West Coast road trip continues with a match on Wednesday vs. OL Reign at 9 p.m. CT.