KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are gearing up for their home opener on Saturday.

The Current have a rematch against the Portland Thorns, the team that beat them in last year’s NWSL title game.

This will be the last home opener at Children’s Mercy Park, while construction continues on the team’s new stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park.

“It’s a really special year for us because we only have 14 home games here at Children’s Mercy Park,” KC Current President Allison Howard said.

“It is the last year that we will be here, and so every game we’re going to do something special. It gives us a year to experiment and make sure we are going to crush it in 2024 when we’re at our own stadium.”

The anticipation is high on and off the soccer field.

“People will stop me. They’ll tell me just what this team means to them and how exciting it is and everything we’re doing with the stadium and revitalization of Berkley Riverfront,” Howard said.

The team said the new stadium remains on schedule to be completed by next season’s home opener.

And that’s not all that’s going on at the riverfront. There’s also construction going on for the Origin Hotel, a five story hotel that broke ground in December 2022. A waterfront beer garden is headed to the area, too.

“The city is a sports city. We’re hoping to play our part and try to compete and be on the best stages — and that starts tomorrow,” head coach Matt Potter said.

The game starts at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.