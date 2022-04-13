KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the temperature dropped to a frigid 40-something degrees with 12 mph winds, the Kansas City Current didn’t let that stop them from getting ready for their fifth NWSL Challenge Cup match vs. Houston Dash.

In their first match on March 30, the Current won 3-0. Rookie Elyse Bennett notched two assists in her first professional start.

Even with that win, Current head coach Matt Potter knows that their past matchup means nothing in a new game.

“The NWSL is so competitive top to bottom that any team can go on the road … there seems to be very little advantage to either-or,” Potter said Wednesday.

“We have to make sure we do the things we know how to do and do them well. If we do those things, that will put us in a position to win games.”

After playing their last three games in 14 days, veteran defender Kristen Edmonds said everyone feels well-rested and is ready to get back on the pitch.

“We’re good. We’re ready to go,” Edmonds said.

“That last game was a tough one for us, but it’s our home field. We’re trying to get that ‘defend our home’ mentality going, and the Challenge Cup’s the perfect time to do it with these last few games as important as they are as well going hopefully into the Challenge Cup playoffs. So it’s a good time for all that to come together.”

After losing 3-0 to Racing Louisville in their last home game, Edmonds said they have been working on finishing at the goal and hoping to put some in the back of the net against Houston.

At 2-1-1, the Current is tied for first place in the Central Division with the Chicago Red Stars who they beat in their second match of the season. All four of the Current’s rookies have played well in their minutes of each game as well. Edmonds said they’ll be important down the stretch — and so will the home crowd.

“These rookies coming in are doing their thing right now, so I’m excited for them,” Edmonds said.

“I’m excited for this team, really excited for the potential that we have throughout this season and eager to just get another game in on Friday.”

“The rhythm was quite fun to get into sometimes so I found myself drifting a little bit at times but that’s a good thing right,” Potter said about KC’s last home game.

“When the crowd gets behind the team, good things happen.”

The Current host the Dash on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. The game will also be featured on CBS Sports Network.