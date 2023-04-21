KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s season is off to a rocky start, to say the least.

The Current are 0-3 to start the regular season and parted ways with head coach Matt Potter just hours before they opened Challenge Cup play against the Houston Dash on Wednesday.

On Friday, general manager Camille Ashton repeated different versions of a specific phrase as reason for the change: a lack of collaboration and leadership.

“Being 0-3 to start the season, it puts a lot of stress on everyone involved within the organization,” Ashton said.

“It’s at difficult times where the communication and leadership is at its most important, and we just felt like there was a disconnect there at this time.”

With Potter gone, both 2022 NWSL finalists — the Current and Portland Thorns FC — have now parted ways with their coach.

“Given that these were not enforced at a critical time in the season, we felt it was appropriate to take the decisive action,” the Current’s GM said. “While the players were not directly involved in this decision, every decision we make as an organization, we believe is in their best interest.”

Ashton also noted that the coaching change is not related to any player issues, not related to Mykiaa Minniss’ investigation, and the NWSL and the players association are not involved.

When asked if the situation could have improved over time, Ashton said the club wants to protect the integrity of the staff and of the process. “Protecting the integrity of the staff and the team” was also repeated throughout Friday’s news conference.

Acting swiftly to make a change was a priority for management and ownership, according to Ashton.

“As an organization, we’re always evaluating everything to make sure that we are creating an environment and a culture that ultimately gives the players the best of the best,” Ashton said. “And as we strive to be one of the best organizations in the world… we’re continuously evaluating everything and dealing with things as they come to light.”

Assistant coach Caroline Sjöblom is the interim head coach and helped lead the Current to a 2-0 Challenge Cup win over the Dash on Wednesday.

Ashton also gave a little insight as to what collaboration looks like in the KC Current organization.

“Be making sure that everybody understands how important it is to communicate appropriately and effectively,” she said.

“We collaborate, whether that’s in the front office, between the coaching staff, between the players on the field, off the field, between staff and players. I think it’s more about reemphasizing how important that is and that you know, we don’t stand for anything less than that.”

The 32-year-old GM said the club believes in the group that they have now and that Sjöblom is more than capable of taking over the reins.

“We got to see an energized group on Wednesday in their performance and a group that has stuck together and been strong in the way they came out,” she said.

“I’m really excited for where this group is heading and our future ahead.”

Ashton also gave a comment on the allegations from Minniss’ mother, which accuse the Current of improper treatment that caused her mental and physical health to falter.

“I and the organization are sorry to hear that she has been dealing with the things that came to light. We certainly were not aware of that, and we hope genuinely that she’s doing OK,” Ashton said.

“Most importantly, we honestly aren’t aware of any violations with the CBA and believe that we treat every player equally within this organization, regardless of whether they are contracted or not.”

The Current host the Orlando Pride at 4 p.m. Sunday.