ORLANDO, Fla. — The Kansas City Current are back in the win column.

The Current went to Orlando and came back with a 2-0 victory over the Pride.

Debinha began the scoring with a quality goal from distance in the 29th minute.

Cece Kizer followed her in extra time up with a goal of her own after battling in the box for the ball. Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo assisted on both goals.

Marta scored the Pride’s lone goal with a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

The Current are no longer the last in the NWSL standings; their 4-9 record makes them 11th out of the 12-team table.

They continue their road trip by opening the month of July with the Portland Thorns on Saturday at 9 p.m.