KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current goalkeeper and Salina, Kansas, native Adrianna “AD” Franch’s shutout performance against the the defending champions Washington Spirit earned her Player of the Week honors.

Franch, who is second in the NWSL with 40 saves this season, earned just her second clean sheet of the season in the Current’s victory over the Spirit, bringing the team’s unbeaten streak to six games.

The Salina native recorded three saves in the win including a game-saving penalty kick stop in the dying moments of stoppage time.

In the 92nd minute, the Spirit were awarded a penalty kick and Tinaya Alexander stood 12 yards away from AD with the ball on the penalty spot.

Franch guessed correctly and dove to her right to stop the ball and bounced up immediately to fall on top of the ball before it could get rebounded into the net, suffering a hit to the head in the process. She did not suffer an injury and went on to finish the game.

The Current now put their unbeaten streak on the line as they host OL Reign on Sunday, July 17 at Children’s Mercy Park.