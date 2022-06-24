KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have issued a statement in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to abortion and handing the authority to state governments.

We are heartbroken at the Supreme Court’s decision today. Any act against women is an act against our values, our pride and our mission as a club. We stand in solidarity with women everywhere and will work to protect the rights of not only our players but women globally. Kansas City Current club statement

In a follow-up tweet, the club added an acknowledgement that more than just women are impacted.

Please accept our sincerest apologies for not using inclusive language. We completely acknowledge that this affects all who can reproduce, not just women. Reproductive rights are human rights. We love you. Thank you for your education, perspective, patience and support. @thekccurrent

The landmark decision triggered a Missouri law effectively banning abortions in the state which Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced immediately upon the decision being release.

Missouri, home of the Current’s new training facility and the future home of the team’s new home stadium, became the first state in the nation to ban abortions.