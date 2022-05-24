KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current hired Allison Howard as President, to oversee all business operations.

“Her drive, ambition and history of success in the NBA and in corporate America is an incredible asset on our path to becoming the best women’s soccer club in the world,” Current owner Angie Long said.

Howard joins the Current after spending 10 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, most recently as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

“I am thrilled to lead this organization as we live out that vision, beginning with the commitment to build the first soccer specific stadium in the NWSL, which will catapult this team to another level that has not been reached to date,” Howard said.

With the Lakers, Howard helped the franchise make more than $250 million in revenue through corporate partnership strategies.

Before the Lakers, Howard sold naming rights partnerships nationwide as the Vice President of Premier Partnerships.

WISE LA (Women in Sports and Events, Los Angeles) recognized Howard as a Woman of Inspiration.

“We embarked on a considerable talent search to find a leader who matched our passion for this team, could lead our culture, had a big vision and could continue the momentum elevating this sport and our city,” Current owner Chris Long said. “Allison is that exact person, and I know she will build a great experience for players, partners, and fans.”