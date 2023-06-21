KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current prove that clubs don’t always have to win to inspire.

Although the club is in the middle of a disappointing season sitting at the bottom of the NWSL standings, Wednesday’s festivities celebrated their accomplishments as pioneers of women’s soccer.

The Current placed the final metal beam — signed by fans, players, staff and local politicians — at the top of their new riverfront stadium.

The top has dropped on the KC Current Stadium.



All on track for next season.#KCBABY pic.twitter.com/GXUD1YzabA — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) June 21, 2023

It’s been 258 days since the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $118 million, 11,500-seat stadium and 252 days since the construction team, headlined by a joint project between local construction companies JE Dunn and Monarch Build, began construction on the Berkley Riverfront property.

So far, around 110 employees on the site have installed 240,000 square feet of concrete, 390 tons of rebar and 90,000 square feet of masonry.

And from all accounts, everything is right on schedule to open the stadium next year for the Current’s 2024 season.

“It really is changing so fast that every day,” co-owner Angie Long said.

“It’s just another major milestone in a journey that is actually happening for the first time,” co-owner Chris Long said. “I mean, this hasn’t happened before, so how can you not be excited?”

And the world behind the scenes to make sure things are on track is constant.

“It’s coming along really, really well, obviously, but there’s a lot of work that the business side still has to do,” Current president Allison Howard said. “And so it’s a lot of long days and long hours, and it’s those things that really help keep us going day to day, too.”

Just a year ago, the area was celebrating the Current for their new $18 million training facility, another milestone for Kansas City’s second NWSL club that is only in its third year of existence.

It’s also only fitting that the first-ever stadium built for a professional women’s team is designed and led by a group of women like Monarch owner Courtney Kounkel.

“It’s kind of speechless most of the time,” Kounkel said.

“They’re investing in all women all over the world. They’re giving them an opportunity to finally show the world that women should get exactly what men get. And so to be able to participate that in that and to have Kansas City get to participate in that is… like I get chills.”

It does help that Kounkel went to high school with co-owner Angie Long, but Monarch also constructed the Current’s training facility.

“You look at so many different industries and women continue to be out and represented on our project. We did not want that to be the case,” Chris Long said.

“And what’s great about where the women we chose to be on it, one gender neutral, they’re great at what they do. They have expertise so, male or female, it didn’t matter. They were the best choices for this job. But it was a big part.”

While the milestones and celebrations are front and center, the top brass work to make sure that the workers on the site feel appreciated and instill in them that they should also be celebrated. A catered lunch from Joe’s Bar-B-Que before the ceremony helped that effort.

“Each and every person that’s working on this knows what this means in particular for this community, for this riverfront,” Chris Long said.

“I think they also grasp the fact that this is a first for women’s sports and you can’t unsee this, and they’re part of something that is a first, not only here, but nationally and internationally.”

With the project about 50% done with an on-time schedule and budget, everything is set for KC Current Stadium to be the newest jewel of Kansas City.