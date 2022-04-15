KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current continue their 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup campaign when they host the Houston Dash on Friday, April 15.

The Current are coming off their first loss of the tournament during their home opener and look to bounce back and sweep the Dash.

The two teams played in Houston on March 30, with the Current leaving victorious 3-0.

Taylor Leach, Kristen Hamilton and Lo’eau LaBonta found the back of the net for Kansas City in their first win of the tournament. Leach’s goal was the fastest goal in Challenge Cup history just 1:32 into the match.

The Current are tied for top of the Central Division with the Chicago Red Stars.

Kansas City is looking to take sole possession of the top spot in the division to automatically qualify for the semifinal round.

The top three teams in each division are joined by the team with the most points remaining across all groups.

The Current and Dash kickoff at 7 p.m. from Children’s Mercy Park.