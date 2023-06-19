KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is a special time in women’s soccer.

In honor of the freeing of enslaved Texas people, FOX4’s PJ Green spoke with six of the Kansas City Current’s Black players about their experience in soccer as Black women and how it affects them negatively at times but also empowers them.

Here is AD Franch’s story. This interview was done in conjunction with KC Current players Elizabeth Ball, Desiree Scott and Addisyn Merrick.

What is your ethnicity?

White and Black.

What was soccer like growing up for you in your area and in your family?

It wasn’t big. (AD is from Salina, Kansas.)

I’ve played on probably every county, city in Kansas trying to find a team: Salina, Hays, Manhattan, Wichita, Emporia, Topeka, Kansas City.

Trying to find teams to play with and I was part of it starting to grow and really develop now.

The [Kansas City Wizards] and KC Comets have been here for a good minute but outside of that, there’s, especially if you don’t have the money, you don’t have access to traveling that much.

My first word was ball. Ask my mom, she mad about it.

Active child just in general so YMCA was affordable and be able to play all the sports; had after-school programs and stuff like that that I was able to be in when my mom could work and that’s where it all kind of really started.

Focused on basketball and soccer, didn’t even wanna be a goalkeeper, to be honest. I was the kid that was like a foot and a half taller than everyone else and could boot it from half-field and score goals that way. So that’s how I had my glory for a little bit, and then decided to go to the back.

What was the moment that you knew soccer is your sport and you were going to play it as long as you could?

Kind of became my dream when I first saw Briana Scurry. The ’99 World Cup.

Remember the little bar that kids should not be at now? (This got a chuckle from the group.)

Sports bar and grill, you know, but like, everybody’s there and all the, everyone was drinking. That was the issue. It’s not that I was like at the bar, like it was a sports bar and grill.

Seeing Bri is what showed that there was an opportunity to just do something more with it.

I was nine. I still had no idea what it even really meant, like to be on the national team. I didn’t even know if they did play on professional soccer clubs or overseas or anything like that.

I was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And that’s all it really was for me. And then outside of that, it was just playing and playing competitively. And I wouldn’t say just hanging with my friends. It was definitely still competitive at that age, even for me.

Were there any Black soccer players that you looked up to or any soccer players in general?

There were, but she was my main focus. I know Shannon Boxx I looked up to. A little bit of Natasha Kai.

(As the group shared their stories surrounding incidents about their hair growing up, AD shared hers.)

I remember we straightened my hair because we didn’t have somebody to go to cut it, so we straightened it so somebody could cut it. First thing they did is took a spray bottle to it. We just wasted a lot of time.

I said, “Oh.” And she knew it as soon as it happened. You could see her panic. But like that’s the naivety.

You can’t just walk up in a Great Clips, get your hair done. You can’t just get your ends trimmed at a Great Clips.

Like even if you straighten your hair, you gotta be careful because that type of stuff happens. And what are you, what are you supposed to do with that irritation? Is it my fault that she didn’t know? Is it my fault for not going to somebody who does know?

How am I supposed to know if they’re supposed to be able to do all types of hair, something like that? I had somebody to be able to cut my hair growing up. I did actually have it short when I was younger, and then once that woman was no longer in my city, I just let my hair grow from there.

So I had dead ends for days, you know? And that’s why we would try to straighten it and go find somebody to, to just trim it. That went south, didn’t cut my hair for years from like high school on into college. And then after it, I was like, “Okay, I’m over this.” Went back to the curls. I love my curls.

I didn’t really know what to do with long hair, to be honest. I had it in a bun consistently and I gave myself headaches from trying to hold it up so tight to almost make it slick so there wasn’t any flyaways or curls. But like learning now, my daughter is gonna know that her curls and flyaways are beautiful.

In Portland, you had one incident a few years ago with a fan who got banned from all NWSL games.

Oh, when they called, when they called me a n—? In Utah?

Yes. Has anything like that happened ever since that moment?

Not that I could hear.

(Elizabeth Ball was on AD’s team at the time and told her she heard it and explained how she got traded after that game but asked AD if she heard it.)

I thought I did. But it was like one of those moments in a game where I was like, ‘I know… no… maybe… no. They over there chirping.’ It was.

Afterward, a fan ended up reporting it. I got asked after. I was like, unfortunately, I have to be 100%, 1000% sure I heard it to be able to say, “Yes, this happened.”‘ And because I was like, I had that little bit of doubt, I told people that “Unfortunately I can’t outright say it, but I think I did hear it.”

And if there’s proof otherwise, yeah, thank goodness, because I have to be 1000% right. And other people did hear it. Apparently, they had cameras as well. They did end up looking into it and taking care of it.

Christen Press stepped in and supported that in a way that I don’t think I was expecting, so I was really appreciative, and, uh, Becky Sauerbrunn and stepped in as well. So definitely had support from people. But yeah, it’s not okay and it does, it does happen.

It happened in college for me. (AD played college at Oklahoma State.)

And now they’re bringing a franchise back to Utah.

No comment.

(Desiree Scott admitted that she’s torn to which Franch agreed.)

Expansion opportunity is good.