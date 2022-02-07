KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ahead of the club’s second season, the Kansas City Current will kick off the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup when they visit Racing Louisville on March 18.

The game will be a rematch of the of the 2021 regular season opener between the Current and Racing.

Last year, Kansas City went winless in 4 matches in the West Division.

In 2022, the playing field has expanded to three groups of four teams and the Current will play in the Central division.

Central Division West Division East Division Chicago Red Stars Portland Thorns Washington Spirit Houston Dash San Diego Wave North Carolina Courage Racing Louisville OL Reign Orlando Pride Kansas City Current Angel City FC New Jersey/New York Gotham

Each team will play a home-and-away round-robin series within their group to determine the winner of the group.

Division winners and the highest-placing second place team among all groups will advance to the semi-final matches.

Kansas City Current Group Stage Schedule

at Racing Louisville FC – Friday, March 18 – 6:30 p.m. – Lynn Family Stadium

at Chicago Red Stars – Friday, March 25 – 7:30 p.m. – SeatGeek Stadium

at Houston Dash – Wednesday, March 30 – 7:30 p.m. – PNC Stadium

vs Racing Louisville FC – Saturday, April 2 – 2:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

vs Houston Dash – Friday, April 15 – 7:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

vs Chicago Red Stars – Sunday, April 24 – 4:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 and the championship game will be played on Saturday, May 7.

The Current will play their home games at Children’s Mercy Park this season as they wait for their new downtown stadium to be built.

United States women’s national team stars Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis will debut with the club after joining in the offseason.

Following the Challenge Cup, the Current will prepare for the regular season where they look to build on their inaugural season where they posted a record of 3 wins, 7 draws and 14 losses.