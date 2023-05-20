KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are still looking for their first win in the month of May.

The Current dropped their second straight match to Racing Louisville in three days in a 2-0 loss on Saturday night. KC lost 3-2 on the road to Louisville in a Challenge Cup match on Wednesday night.

Both Louisville’s goals were in the first half with Savannah DeMelo scoring the first after center back Croix Soto kicked a pass to goalkeeper Cassie Miller and Miller’s kick deflected off DeMelo to score.

DeMelo assisted on the second goal from Kirsten Davis.

Six of the Current’s 18 shots were on goal while four of Louisville’s 15 were on goal. KC also had an expected goal rate of 1.76 compared to Louisville’s 1.55.

The Current’s next match will be back at home on Friday, May 26, against the Houston Dash at 7 p.m.