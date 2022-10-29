WASHINGTON, DC — The Kansas City Current’s magical season ends with a runner-up finish in the NWSL Championship.

The Current lose the final game of the season 2-0 to Portland Thorns FC.

This championship gives Portland its third in franchise history, the most in NWSL history.

Portland got the scoring started early with league MVP Sophia Smith scoring in the fourth minute of the match.

In the second half, Current midfielder Addisyn Merrick gave the Thorns an own goal in the 56th minute.

Goalkeeper AD Franch and the back row were at work all game long. Franch faced eight shots and had four saves.

Kansas City was also outshot and won less duels and tackles than Portland.

The Current end a spectacular second season in franchise history with a 10-7-6 record after ending last year with a 3-14-7 record.