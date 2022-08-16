KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current midfielder Claire Lavogez wasted no time making an impact on the squad.

Her performance makes her a candidate for Player of the Week against OL Reign and United States women’s national team attacker Megan Rapinoe.

In just her second appearance, the French midfielder registered an assist and her first NWSL goal in stunner fashion.

Lavogez came on for Victoria Pickett to start the second half and found CeCe Kizer in the 60th minute to tie the game at 3 goals.

Just 19 minutes later, defender Elizabeth Ball pounced on a heavy touch by the North Carolina Courage midfielder and found Lavogez who turned and ran toward the attacking third.

Full steam ahead, Lavogez unleashed a strike from over 30 yards out that found the top corner and gave the Current the lead and eventual victory to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Rapinoe found the back of the net twice in the Reign’s 4-1 victory of the NJ/NY Gotham. She also provided an assist to fellow USWNT teammate Rose Lavelle.

The Current and Reign sit fourth and fifth in the NWSL standing, respectively.

Fans can vote for Lavogez on Twitter. The poll ends on Wednesday at 1 p.m.