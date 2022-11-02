KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third Kansas City Current player will join her national team for a pair of friendlies in November.

Midfielder and captain Desiree Scott got called up for the Canadian women’s national team when they face Brazil on November 11 in Santos, Brazil, and on November 15 in São Paulo.

Scott ranks fourth in appearances for Canada and has played in three FIFA Women’s World Cups while representing her native country.

The Kansas City captain has two Olympic bronze medals and one Olympic gold medal with Canada.

Scott joins 7 other NWSL players called up to play for Canada in November.