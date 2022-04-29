KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current midfielder Elysse Bennett’s two assists against the Chicago Red Stars earned her the Player of the Week honors.

Bennett’s third and fourth assists of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup came in a pivotal matchup that saw them advance to the semifinals of the tournament and host the Washington Spirit.

Her first assist of the match found defender Alex Loera for a long distance goal that ended up on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. The second found Kristen Hamilton for what proved to be the game winner.

The rookie out of Washington state leads the tournament in assists with 4 and has become a catalyst for the club in the attack.

The Current will begin their regular season campaign Saturday, April 30 on the road against the Portland Thorns ahead of their semifinal match on Wednesday, May 4.

If they win, their week 2 home opener against the Houston Dash on May 8 would be rescheduled as they would play in the Challenge Cup final on Saturday, May 7.