KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current midfielder Desiree Scott has been inducted into the Order of Manitoba, the highest honor in the Canadian province.

Scott joins 11 other Manitobans in receiving the honor.

A prominent member of Canada’s national soccer team, Desiree Scott is an Olympic gold medallist (2020) and a two-time Olympic bronze medallist (2012 and 2016). A University of Manitoba alumna, she first represented Canada in 2006, qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. She is an ambassador for the Homeless World Cup and an athlete ambassador for KidSport, hosting an annual soccer camp for girls on behalf of the organization. The Order of Manitoba

Scott, 34, anchors the midfield for the Current and the Canadian women’s national team.

The NWSL veteran played part in Canada’s first ever Olympic gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Scott is an ambassador for KidSport and helps young soccer players around Canada.