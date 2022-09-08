KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current reached a partnership with Levy to provide a “one-of-a-kind” food and beverage deal with Levy to bring local restaurants to the Berkley Riverfront Stadium in 2024.

“It was essential for us to find a partner who excels at innovation while staying genuine to our Kansas City roots,” President Allison Howard said. “Levy has a strong track record of success working with groundbreaking technology to build an experience worthy of our cutting-edge stadium.”

Levy is the hospitality partner for several venues and stadiums across the county including the Crypto.com Arena, United Center and T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

“From the moment we heard the idea for a world-class purpose-built stadium for women’s soccer, we wanted to be involved,” Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy, said. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with an incredible organization in the Kansas City Current to create an experience that is authentic to the Kansas City community and Current fans, and that we hope will inspire many more in the future.”

The stadium will break ground on October 6 with the goal of opening to 11,500 spectators for the 2024 season.