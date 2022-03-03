ORLANDO — Before a preseason match between the Kansas City Current and the Orlando Pride, both sets of players stood arm-in-arm at center field to honor the life of Katie Meyer, a Stanford University soccer player that was found dead in an on-campus residence.

“Tonight, we take a moment to honor the life of Katie Meyer. Our hearts go out to Katie’s family, friends and the Stanford soccer community,” the team posted.

On Monday, the University announced the death of a student and that there was not and ongoing threat to safety on the campus.

Meyer was identified on Tuesday by the university.

It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, has passed away. Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie’s friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches. University counseling staff have been on-site at her residence hall, and athletics counseling staff have been working with our student athletes. We will continue to reach out and offer support to the many campus community members who knew her. Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole & Director of Athletics Bernard Muir Letter

Meyer led the Stanford Cardinals to a NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019, making two critical penalty kick saves during a shootout. She was named captain of the Cardinals from 2020 through 2022.

“Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community,” the university said.

The cause of her death has not been released and Stanford has offered resources for anyone needing help through the difficult time.