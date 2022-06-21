RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s new $18 million training facility is a big upgrade to jumpstart more excitement during the season.

“Just even being in a locker room together and going to the ice tub together, going to our own weight room when it has our own crest on the weights — it creates an excitement,” defender Alex Loera said.

“The best way for us to show we appreciate this building is to go and perform on the field so I think that’s a huge motivator for us going forward.”

“We have the biggest clubs in the world sharing everything whether it’s with a men’s team or a youthside,” defender Kristen Edmonds said. “To be able to have this and call it our own is something super special for not just Kansas City but to grow the women’s game.”

The $18 million training complex features weight, cardio and recovery assets and a nutritional high performance chef with locally-sourced menus. In addition, the design is also focused on fostering player community and promoting physical and mental wellness.

Beyond two world-class pitches and a FIFA-approved turf pitch, the complex also includes nearby trails and an outdoor roof deck with views of downtown Kansas City.

Current officials said the complex will also include more pitches in the future to host youth soccer games as well.

For a veteran like Edmonds who has played all around the world, seeing a facility like this that is designed just for this team is much deserved.

“For somebody that’s been around and been in sheds and on fields that are basically made of weeds — everything outside and inside here is top notch,” Edmonds said.

“They wanna be the best, and they’re giving us the best, and it absolutely means the world to us as players,” she added.

“It just sets a new standard that we deserve the same that other men’s sports get,” Loera said. “We are very lucky that Angie and Chris [Long] believe in us and Brittany [Mahomes] believe in us to provide that for us.”

The players are already moved into the facility and will begin practicing on it Wednesday.

