KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an inaugural season that saw the club only collect three regular season victories, the Kansas City Current finished their second season as the 5-seed and will make their first playoff appearance in franchise history.

The Current enjoyed a 13-game unbeaten run throughout the season that made their playoff dreams come true after an offseason that saw change from the front office to the pitch.

Roster changes and draft picks added necessary depth and talent to all positions, leading the team to a 10-6-6 record.

Six players on the roster scored more than one goal on the season: Forward CeCe Kizer and midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta share the lead with 7 each, followed by forward Kristen Hamilton (6), defender Hailie Mace (4), rookie forward Elyse Bennett (3), and midseason acquisition Claire Lavogez (2).

On Sunday, the other side of the field will feature English national team forward Ebony Salmon who finished seventh in the league in goals with 9.

Salmon helped lead the Dash to their first appearance in the NWSL playoffs, which will be played in front of more than 14,000 fans.

The Current and Dash met two in the regular season. Each team came away with one win in the series, each on the road.

The historic matchup will stream on Paramount+ on Sunday at 4 p.m. Central Time.