KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just four days, the Kansas City Current will be facing Portland Thorns FC for the NWSL Championship.

In a long season filled with joy, laughter and pain, it’s all coming to a head in Washington, D.C.

“I think the group’s done a really good job,” Current head coach Matt Potter said.

“We keep saying that all the time processes, behavior, identity and we just keep living into the possibility of who we can be and what we wanna be.”

“We are soaking up all the glory because we are rewarded with more games you know and it just shows how much work we put in,” Current midfielder Lo LaBonta said.

“I am super stoked. Like I said, this is my first time in the playoffs for professionally and why not go all the way to the final.”

LaBonta said the belief that this team could win a trophy started earlier this season during the NWSL Challenge Cup. The Current won its Central Division and advanced to the semifinals where they lost to the North Carolina Courage.

“We already put ourselves on the map,” LaBonta said.

“We won our division in our… Central Division and you know people can’t sleep on us and I think that was the moment we started to truly believe that we could be the team that wins it this year.”

“I’ve never gone into a game thinking that we’re not going to win,” rookie defender Izzy Rodriguez said. “Obviously there’s been times where that’s been wrong but every game I’ve never had a fear that we’re not gonna win, we’re not gonna put up a fight, we’re not going to be the first to a ball.”

The Current have one more training session on Wednesday before they head out to the nation’s capital with the hopes of going from the worst team in the league last year to the best team this year.