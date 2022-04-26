KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Things are getting electric in Kansas City!

The Kansas City Current released their latest edition of secondary kits called the “Electric kit” with an all new design.

The jersey is a base white with accents of “Heartland Red” and teal as well as a patch commemorating the 10th anniversary of the National Women’s Soccer League.



courtesy KC Current



courtesy KC Current





The trademark teal color accents the bottom and top of the kit representing the “world-class players who are carving new paths driven by energy and optimism.”

The red represents the passion for the city and sport in the Heartland.

The jerseys will be paired with white shorts and trademark teal socks.

“We are building something special here and continuing to raise the bar and set new standards,” defender Kristen Edmonds said. “Our new kit tells a story of where we are headed, from the bold red accents to the teal rising up the sides. I couldn’t be more excited to represent this city, this crest and everything this club stands for.”

The Electric kit is on sale now at the Kansas City Current shop and at home games at Children’s Mercy Park starting May 4 during the NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinal.