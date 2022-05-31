KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current has some updated looks for their future riverfront stadium.

“Elite facilities are an essential part of the future for this team,” team president Allison Howard said in a release.

“Our new stadium will be an incredible place for athletes to compete at their highest level and the additional amenities will ensure that Kansas City fans have an experience worthy of the passion they bring to every match.”

The privately-funded, soccer-specific stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park recently got a new price tag from roughly $70 million to approximately $117 million. The Current’s owners reached out to the state of Missouri for $6 million in tax incentives.

The stadium has a projected capacity of 11,500 along with in-stadium amenities like a concourse club and scoreboard bar. The stadium is also part of a 50-year lease with Port KC.

The training facility in Riverside, Mo. is set to open in June with the stadium opening in 2024.