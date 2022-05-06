KANSAS CITY, Kan. — “Our heart isn’t only on our sleeves!“

The Kansas City Current will don new red kits when playing in front of home crowds at Children’s Mercy Park this season.

The team unveiled the Heartland Red kit that features teal accents and a current coursing across the front.

The team’s health care provider and main sponsor Saint Luke’s is printed on the chest of the new jerseys, over the three flowing currents that represent the Power of 3: For athletes. For Fans. For Community.

Both the Heartland and Electric kits are available for purchase online and at the stadium during home matches.

The Current will host the Houston Dash on Monday, May 8, for their first home game of the regular season.