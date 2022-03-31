HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas City Current is having a pretty good start to their season.

Undefeated at 2-0-1 and currently first in the Central Division is the best start in the young history of KC’s NWSL squad.

All four rookies from the 2022 draft class have gotten minutes in every game so far this season. With star forward Lynn Williams being lost for the season due to injury, first-round draft pick Elyse Bennett stepped in and delivered two assists in her first start vs. Houston Dash and helped the Current secure the largest win in NWSL Challenge Cup history (3-0).

“I just kind of went out there and wanted to make the most of my opportunity,” Bennett said after the game.

“I’m just glad I could make an influence on this team and obviously any victory is a good one so I’m just happy that we came away with the win.”

Head coach Matt Potter wasn’t surprised by Bennett’s performance.

“Elyse is a competitor,” he said after the game.

“She’s been nothing but the model professional so far in a sense that she’s practiced and learned from some of the best in the league in Lynn and Hammy [Kristen Hamilton] and others. She knows she’s in good company but tonight you saw her potential.”

Bennett said the minutes she had in the two games before this start helped her adjust to playing in the professional ranks. And the biggest thing she learned in those games: calm down.

“I know that I’m capable on the ball and that I can obviously set people up,” Bennett said.

“I think that having the pieces around me obviously makes it a lot easier and making just good choices on the ball is all I want to continue to focus on.”

Even without Williams, the Current is proving themselves to be a potent team on both sides of the ball. If all players, especially rookies like Bennett keep improving, the sky is the limit for this team.

“The mentality is when somebody steps aside, somebody else [has] an opportunity,” Potter said.

“Tonight it was Elyse’s, tonight it was [Lo’eau LaBonta] and tonight it was Cassie Miller…. Everybody stood tall and contributed.”