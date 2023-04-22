KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has set a formal timeline for the construction of its new stadium.

The team broke ground on their new stadium on Oct. 6, 2022.

Earlier this month, construction workers installed the first steel beams for the stadium, signifying the project’s transformation going from ground level to vertical.

On Saturday, the club posted a timeline to show that the stadium is on track to be complete by the Current’s 2024 home opener in March. The Current also aims to have streetcar transportation to the stadium by 2025.

April: first steel column/grandstand installation

June: topping out

July: pitch construction begins

August: first seat installed

September: sod installation complete

October: scoreboard installation begins

This is the first stadium built specifically for a professional women’s soccer team in the world.

The $118 million, 11,500-seat stadium is being built as part of a 50-year lease with Port KC. The Kansas City Business Journal reports that it’s expected to factor into $16.9 million and $20.2 million in new Kansas City and state tax revenues.