KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have their first loss of the season in a 3-0 defeat to Racing Lousiville.

This is the Current’s first NWSL Challenge Cup loss as well.

An own goal in the ninth minute by Current’s Hailie Mace proved to be the only point of the match.

In the 60th minute, Louisville’s Lauren Millett scored an unassisted goal; a penalty on the play was waved off much to the displeasure of Current players.

Not long after that goal, a corner kick from Louisville’s Emina Ekic was headed in by Gemma Bonner at the 65th minute for Louisville to take a 3-0 lead.

The Current had ample opportunities to score in the first half outshooting Louisville 12-2 with Lo’eau LaBonta leading with five shots.

The Louisville defense was stifling all game long, winning the tackles (15-11) and clearances (28-20) battles and holding the Teal to two shots in the second half.

KC is now 2-1-1 and will play the Houston Dash on April 15 at Children’s Mercy Park at 7 p.m. CT.

