KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current made a huge offseason move season by acquiring Brazilian superstar Debinha, also known as Débora Cristiane de Oliveira.

The contract for Debinha goes through 2024 with an option for the third year. Debinha previously played for the North Carolina Courage, where she led the team with 12 goals last year.

She is also a two-time NWSL Champion, named the 2019 NWSL Championship MVP, two NWSL Challenge Cup MVP’s and is fifth all-time in playoff NWSL Playoff goals.

She started playing with Brazil in 2010. During that time she has 129 caps and 57 goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Debinha to Kansas City. Debinha is one of the most talented, accomplished and well known players in the world,” co-owners Angie and Chris Long said.

“Her name is synonymous with excellence. We can’t wait for Kansas City to have the special opportunity to watch Debinha play and cheer her on.”

Debinha joins a Current team coming off an NWSL Championship appearance. She could be the missing piece to their title hopes.

“As a professional athlete, I always want to get better and to be on competitive team that fights for titles, with excellent professionals,” Debinha said.

“The plan that the club has shown me left me really motivated, because of the entire training facility and the construction of a stadium for a women’s team. All of this made me want to be a part of it and made me think about being here today.”

The Current will look to take that next step with Debinha joining the roster.