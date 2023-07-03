KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are adding more international talent to their roster.

On Monday, the team announced it has signed Danish national team defender Stine Ballisager Pedersen from Norwegian Toppserien club Vålerenga IF.

Ballisager has signed with the Current through the 2024 season and will join Kansas City after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“Stine is a world-class defender and an incredible leader,” Current general manager Camille Ashton said in a release Monday. “We are so excited to bring her to Kansas City and to see what she can accomplish in the NWSL.”

“I’m so excited to join Kansas City Current,” Ballisager said. “I have had such a good impression of the club, with the staff, players, the professionalism and the facilities.

“I think this is a very good fit for me and I can’t wait for this challenge. I am excited to play in such a strong league and I will do everything I can to do well in Kansas City and contribute to the team.”

Ballisager has played for her home country over 40 times and was named the Danish Female Footballer of the Year in 2013 and 2022. This year, she’s expected to lead the back line for Denmark in the 2023 World Cup.

Denmark’s World Cup run starts at 7 a.m. July 22 against China, airing on FOX4, with more group stage games against England on July 28 and Haiti on Aug. 1.

Ballisager won’t be the only Current player at the 2023 World Cup. Kansas City midfielder Debinha was named to Brazil’s roster last week.

Brazil’s World Cup campaign starts at 7 a.m. July 24 against Panama, then continues July 29 against France — airing on FOX4 — and Aug. 2 against Jamaica.