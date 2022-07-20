KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are adding a veteran presence to their midfield by signing French international midfielder Claire Lavogez.

Until the move to Kansas City, Lavogez spent her entire professional career in France, playing for Montpelier, Olympique Lyon, Fleury and Bordeaux.

Most recently at Bordeaux, Lavogez scored 15 goals and bagged 14 assists.

“Her incredible vision and play making ability along with her time playing at an international level will bring a wealth of experience to this team,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said. “Her signing is just one more indication that Kansas City has become a destination for women’s players from around the globe. We’re excited to see Claire out on the pitch.”

Lavogez has appeared 35 times for the French women’s national team and scored 3 goals. She represented her nation at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2016 Summer Olympics and UEFA Women’s Euro 2017.

“I am so excited to be in Kansas City and to play with this team,” Lavogez said. “Everyone here wants to be the best in the world, from the players to the staff and ownership. I can’t wait to get started.”

Lavogez will be available for the Current’s next match on July 31 when they host the Orlando Pride.

The Current are in the middle of a seven-game unbeaten run and are within striking distance of a playoff spot.