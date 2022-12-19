KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current inks a veteran defender who is committed to returning to the metro — and helping the Current return to the NWSL Championship match.

The organization announced it signed defender Hailie Mace to a new three-year contract. The contract means Mace is now tied to the club through the 2025 season.

“After this last season in Kansas City, it was a no brainer to want to sign on for three more,” Mace said. “This organization is setting the standard for what professional athletes deserve in order to be their best and that is something I want to be a part of! I have grown immensely as a player and person since being here and I only want to continue to do that, as well as bring home a championship.”

Mace came to Kansas City in 2021 along with forward Kristen Hamilton.

Since arriving in KC, she has played 31 games and currently ranks fourth in goals, third in total shots, and third in shots on goal for the club, all from her defensive position.

Mace made her international debut for the U.S. Women’s National Team on April 18, 2020 against Mexico. She earned her first start in the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship, helping the USWNT to a 6-2 win over Mexico. With her strong play for Kansas City in the NWSL this season, Mace was called up to the U.S. roster once again this season and earned five more caps for her country.

The Current also signed free agents Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo this month.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.