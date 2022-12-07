KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current adds two players to the team’s roster.

The Current signed midfielders Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo to two-year contracts. They are the first free agents signed by the clug under the NWSL’s new collective bargaining agreement.

“Morgan and Vanessa are two of the world’s best soccer players and we couldn’t be happier they chose the Kansas City Current,” Camille Levin Ashton, Current general manager, said. “They will have an immediate impact on this team and certainly their immense talent, experience and leadership skills fit perfectly with our mission to be the best women’s football club in the world.”

Gautrant played for the University of Virginia before the Houston Dash selected her with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. She played in 10 matches for the Dash while spending much of the year with the U.S. Women’s National Team in the 2015 World Cup.

She also represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympics before being traded to the Chicago Red Stars in 2017.

If Vanessa DiBernardo’s name sounds familiar, she is the daughter of former U.S. Men’s National Team player Angelo DiBernardo.

DiBernardo is making a name of her own in the soccer world. DiBernardo played at the University of Illinois before the Chicago Red Stars drafted her in 2014.

She’s played her entire professional career in Chicago to this point, and is the club record holder for Minutes Played, Games Played, and Assists.

If you want to see DiBernardo, Gautrat, and the rest of the Current in action, the organization is taking deposits for 2024 season ticket memberships at KC Current Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park. For more information visit KCCurrentStadium.com.

